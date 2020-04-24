Pro Racers Are Finding It Difficult To Keep Up In Sim Racing Series

If you didn't know better, you'd think that virtual racing is infinitely easier than the real deal.

After all, there's essentially no danger involved and you can compete against the world's best while wearing the same t-shirt for a third consecutive day. However, when you're a professional driver with a legitimate team like Formula E's Nissan e.Dams, it's far more complicated. Let series champion Sebastien Buemi and his teammate Oliver Rowland explain.

Buemi is a seasoned racer in everything from open-wheel cars to championship-winning endurance prototypes. He's raced in various series, accumulating 55 total Formula 1 starts with Toro Rosso, and he's also a two-time Le Mans 24-Hour champion. His resume isn't bad, in other words.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Different skill set... racers rely on depth perception, sight lines, marks on race track, etc

PUGPROUD

Posted on 4/24/2020 2:49:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

As well as the feel of the car, the grip in the corners. All sorts of signals that are lacking in a computer based simulation. Sure, there are sims that can recreate all of that, for millions of dollars...

atc98092

Posted on 4/24/2020 4:14:42 PM | | Votes: 3   

