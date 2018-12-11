Production Trim Model 3 Performance Mops Up Porsche GT4 And Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s Willow Bend Lap Times

Around six weeks ago, the Tesla Model 3 Performance squared off against the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Jaguar I-PACE EV400 around the “Streets” of Willow Springs International Raceway in CA.

The track tests, which were conducted by auto publication Motor Trend, ended with the Model 3 Performance falling short of the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s lap times, despite being loaded with a pre-release version of Track Mode.

The loss of the Model 3 Performance to the Alfa Romeo was taken very seriously by Tesla. Over the past six weeks, the man who drove all three vehicles — professional racecar driver and journalist Randy Pobst — worked with Tesla in refining the features and quirks of Track Mode. These refinements were rolled out in the feature’s “release version” that started rolling out yesterday. Compared to the initial iteration of Track Mode that took on the I-PACE EV400 and the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the feature’s “release version” was more refined and tempered, thanks to valuable input from Pobst, a racecar driver who honed his driving skills over decades of experience.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Maybe so but the Alfa owner was back home, took a shower and drove to his favorite Italian restaurant for some Chianti and pasta before the Tesla owner left the track waiting for his recharge.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:24:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Bingo.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:29:55 AM | | Votes: 0   

focal

How many laps is it capable of?

focal (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:35:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

One. Then the brakes are friend and the batteries are dead.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:44:21 AM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

According to AutoSpies, the Tesla is the end all of all vehicles.
It's a virtual LOVE FEST between AutoSpies and Tesla.
Makes me puke.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 11:00:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

