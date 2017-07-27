Production launch of the new Panamera Sport Turismo

Series production of the new Panamera Sport Turismo has started at the Porsche plant in Leipzig.

The first customer vehicles successfully completed the production process in the body shop, paint shop and in assembly.

This process has been specially adapted to the new model. “This launch confirms Leipzig’s leading role in the production of highly complex model and technology variants. As the winner of the J.D. Power Award, the plant is known for its outstanding production quality worldwide and its optimal mix of workshop manufacturing and series production”, says Gerd Rupp, Chair of the Executive Board at Porsche Leipzig GmbH.

