Professional Sports Stadiums Are Being Turned Into Drive In Theatres For The New Normal

Drive-in movies have become the go-to for film fans as the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone out of traditional theaters. And while the old-school experience might not be for everyone, those who enjoy watching a flick from the comfort of their car can thank the Miami Dolphins for its recent, and admittedly neat solution. The Hard Rock Stadium, the team's home field and the site for last year's Super Bowl LIV, will become a new-age drive-in theater complete with giant screens and in-car food deliveries.





