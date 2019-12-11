Profits Over Public? Ohio Judge Seals Voter Results On Removal Of Speed Cameras In Town

Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam of Columbiana County, Ohio has reportedly sealed votes on a referendum that could possibly ban profitable but unpopular speeding cameras from the town of East Liverpool. According to The Newspaper, the 2019 election marks the second time that citizens of East Liverpool, Ohio have cast votes on whether to dissolve the city's speeding camera program. The initial campaign in favor of removing the cameras took place in 2017. East Liverpool officials, however, reportedly said that the petition was invalid because it was filed under the wrong law, and took the argument to the Ohio Seventh District Court of Appeals, which ruled in its favor.



