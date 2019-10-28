Putting Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: Tesla Model 3 Performance Vs M3, C63 AMG, And Giulia QV

emember that tweet from Elon Musk where he promised the Tesla Model 3 would accelerate faster than a BMW M3 and would handle better? It’s the car that should “beat anything in its class on the track. ” That’s quite some claim, Elon. It's time to find out whether that’s true. Thanks to a new video from TopGear, we can see the all-electric sedan in its Performance version go against three of the fastest production sedans on the Earth these days. The Model 3 faces the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C63 S, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. And, more importantly, the four performance cars race on a ½-mile track. What do you say now, Elon?



Read Article