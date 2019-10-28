Putting Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: Tesla Model 3 Performance Vs M3, C63 AMG, And Giulia QV

emember that tweet from Elon Musk where he promised the Tesla Model 3 would accelerate faster than a BMW M3 and would handle better? It’s the car that should “beat anything in its class on the track.

” That’s quite some claim, Elon. It's time to find out whether that’s true.

Thanks to a new video from TopGear, we can see the all-electric sedan in its Performance version go against three of the fastest production sedans on the Earth these days. The Model 3 faces the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C63 S, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. And, more importantly, the four performance cars race on a ½-mile track. What do you say now, Elon?



User Comments

Aspy11

click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 1:48:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Too funny. The Model 3 performance beats the very best sports sedans a their own game. Imagine if it was tuned for performance or had a Plaid version that is made to be a true sports sedan. There is more that this car and the bigger Model S are capable of, that's for sure.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2019 1:55:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

