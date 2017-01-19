Question Of The Day: Should EV Owners Be Immune To Road Taxes?

Indiana recently became the latest state to suggest the idea of an “EV tax.

”  As we’ve covered before, several states have implemented additional yearly fees for electric vehicles.  Even California floated the idea at one point.

At first glance, it seems almost reasonable – revenue from gas taxes is falling because cars across the board are using less (or no) gas; infrastructure spending is sorely needed but is only getting more costly thus squeezing budgets even more; more efficient cars, particularly electric cars, are getting by without paying their “fair share” because even though they use the same roads they don’t pay as much (or at all) to maintain them.

 



User Comments

TheSteve

No.

However, if we want to conduct social engineering to incentivise low emissions or high fuel economy, then we should do so for ALL vehicles that meet certain criteria, regardless of the technology used.

To venerate EVs simply because they're EVs is foolhardy. It promotes assumptions and false beliefs, such as "every EV is better than any non-EV because... well... it's an EV... so there."

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/19/2017 5:05:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

