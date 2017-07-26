Quick Drive: Fiat 124 - Is Just A Miata Wearing An Italian Suit?

San Francisco dwellers, specifically those living in the western parts of the city, have a secondary name for their locale. They call it Portland because it’s not uncommon to step outside and see foggy skies casting their doom and gloom on the neighborhood. But take a 15 minute drive east and the skies are a shade of crystal blue, the fog nothing but a splotch in the rear-view mirror. Due to the 124 Spider’s roofless nature, the east is where we decided to spend our week with Fiat’s newest roadster.



