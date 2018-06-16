RAISE and PRAISE: Can YOU Name THREE Cars That Are More Beautiful Than This One?

You may have noticed by now but around here, and to us, design matters.

But we know we're not the only ones.

That's because a vehicle's design is said to be the second largest deciding factor in why people buy their ride.

And when I see all-new vehicles like the BMW 8-Series, I have to just stop and wonder: Where did the amazing designs we used to see...go?

For me, the epitome of a beautifully design automobile is the Ferrari 250 California. There's just something about it that makes me weak in the knees. It's elegant and sporting and it doesn't ooze pretension. It's just so right, top to bottom.

I am pretty hard pressed to name cars that really top it if we were to hold a beauty contest. Sure, I adore the McLaren F1 but it's purposeful, not beautiful

Having said that, I want to issue a challenge: Can YOU name three cars that are more beautiful than the Ferrari 250 California?



The Ferrari 250—pick just about any version—was the ultimate 1960s grand touring car and it was introduced to the world before that decade had even begun. More than half a century later its genetic code is still identifiable in today’s top sports coupes, but for this edition of Morning Coffee we’ve ditched the roof for a blast around Britain’s B-roads in a rare open-headlight version of the series II California Spyder. With a Tipo 168 3.0L V12 planted below the sultry length of the hood, four-wheel disc brakes, a shorter wheelbase and a wider track than its predecessor, later Sypders like this one owned by Hexagon Classics’ Paul Michaels offer the strongest cocktail of classic front-engined Ferrari performance and Italian coachbuilt style from the house of Scaglietti. If you’ve had your espresso already, here’s the second shot.




MDarringer

Easy:
1963 boat tail Corvette Sting Ray (two words)
Jensen Interceptor
1968 Charger

