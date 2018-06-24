RAISE and PRAISE: WHICH All-American Car Or Truck Would YOU Get If Trump Heavily Taxed Imports?

So, I'll be the first to admit it.

I am not what you'd call, politically astute. I keep up with the Joneses and all but don't get me wrong: I won't be running for office anytime soon.

That said, I've been keeping a bit closer attention to the business news due to President Trump. With what he's been saying about trade in regards to our friends, it's been a bit concerning. Well, that's if you're a car freak.

That's because Trump's ready to dial it up for certain countries — Germany!

Earlier today, just for fun, I was brainstorming WHICH American vehicle I'd want to add to my fleet next in the event I needed an all-new ride tomorrow. And while I've learned to love certain American vehicles, I am mostly partial to the imports.

For me, it was more difficult than I imagined it would be. It's tough to think of the BEST American car produced today and what I'd want in my garage. So, I've got to ask: WHICH all-new American car or truck would YOU get if Trump taxed imports?



