RAISE and PRAISE: WHICH Auto Co.'s Are On The UPSWING And WHICH Are Falling OUT Of Fashion?

One thing that we discuss a lot here at AutoSpies are automotive trends.

This can extend to certain product features, form factors and, of course, the brands themselves. This is immensely important.

Why, you may ask? Well, the reason is simple: The automotive sector is quite complex and it, by nature, is a cyclical industry. Trends drive the cycles.

Take, for example, the start and influx of LED headlights in autos starting with cars like the Audi R8. Or, how about the launch of four-door, sport-utility vehicles that was kicked off by the BMW X6?

Rather than zoom in at that kind of level of detail though, I wanted to take a step back and look at brands before we move into 2018. 

From YOUR perspective, we're a bit curious: WHICH automakers are on the UPSWING and WHICH automakers are falling out of fashion as we head into 2018?

What say you, Spies?



cidflekken

Since when did the X6 kick off four-door SUV's? If you mean sporty SUV's, then that honor would go to the Infiniti FX35/FX45, would it not?

On the downswing, I'd have to say, at least currently, Acura and Infiniti are on the downswing. For different reasons, I just think their reputations have been downgraded to a degree that I'm not sure it's recoverable. There was a time when both companies were at least introducing interesting products or features. But now almost anything they're coming with is met with a fairly large yawn.

Then there's most of the brands in FCA......but were they ever really on an upswing in order to downswing?

On the upswing? It seems like Honda and Lexus are on an upswing currently, though both companies' current styling is polarizing. However, their products are very strong, mainly the Accord and Civic for Honda and the LC and, somewhat, the LS for Lexus.
A year ago I would have thought Volvo would be in a much stronger position today, but it doesn't seem like the XC90 nor the S90 gave them the lift that I thought they would.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 1:27:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Down swing:

BMW / stale styling and dynamically no longer the ultimate driving machine

Mini / a model cannot be made into a full-line brand very easily and Mini has run its course.

Volvo / nothing is really getting the traction they need for sales. Volvo was never a premium brand. so calling it a premium brand and pricing them like Mercedes is obviously not working.

Ford / There's no need for panic, but the product portfolio needs reimagining fast

Cadillac / played out styling and idiotic names...losing ground fast

GM / pulling out of major markets and a product portfolio that in no way is the best in the industry

FCA / with very little product development at Dodge, Chrysler, Maserati, or Fiat, there are massive problems ahead as the products in those respective brands--Pacifica excepted--are dated and outdated designs that are being made to soldier on and on and on

Upswing:

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis / They continue to grow and prosper

Lincoln / With three moves in the right direction signs are looking like there could be a light at the end of the tunnel

Mercedes / They go from triumph to triumph to triumph

TVR / Back with a good car

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 8:26:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

fiftysix

LOL that you think Hyundai and KIA are growing. Their sales in 2017 have dropped of the planet, even with massive cash on the hood.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 10:14:35 AM | | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

As usual, you're ridiculous. Most mainstream companies had sales issues with the sudden shift away from sedans. Everyone else can see that Hyundai/Kia/Genesis is pouring money into new cars and technologies.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 1:21:50 PM | | Votes: 1   

carsnyc

You are right about who's on the down swing.

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 1:21:53 PM | | Votes: 1   

