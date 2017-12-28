RAISE and PRAISE: WHICH Auto Co.'s Are On The UPSWING And WHICH Are Falling OUT Of Fashion?

One thing that we discuss a lot here at AutoSpies are automotive trends. This can extend to certain product features, form factors and, of course, the brands themselves. This is immensely important.



Why, you may ask? Well, the reason is simple: The automotive sector is quite complex and it, by nature, is a cyclical industry. Trends drive the cycles.



Take, for example, the start and influx of LED headlights in autos starting with cars like the Audi R8. Or, how about the launch of four-door, sport-utility vehicles that was kicked off by the BMW X6?



Rather than zoom in at that kind of level of detail though, I wanted to take a step back and look at brands before we move into 2018.



From YOUR perspective, we're a bit curious: WHICH automakers are on the UPSWING and WHICH automakers are falling out of fashion as we head into 2018?



What say you, Spies?





