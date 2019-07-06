RAISE and PRAISE! Which Vehicle(s) Have Been SHINING STARS So Far In 2019?

2019 has been a rather interesting year for the automotive industry. Some are suggesting we've reached "peak car," and the electric vehicle movement is very real.



But aside from Tesla, it doesn't seem like EVs are exactly flying off dealer lots.



Sport-utility vehicles of all sorts, however, are moving. Three-row-equipped vehicles are doing especially well.



At first I didn't quite get it. But after having had the chance to drive two all stars for the 2019 model year, I am coming around.



The first vehicle that deserves a standing ovation is the all-new Kia Telluride in SX trim with the six-cylinder motor. With a sticker under $50,000, there's no way you're going to find a better product for the coin. In a day and age when a nicely optioned Toyota RAV4 goes for about $35,000-40,000, the Telluride is especially attractive. If you haven't driven one and you're in market, just give it a shot. Put the snobbery aside. We're thinking you'll be mighty surprised as this is probably the best vehicle Kia and Hyundai — its parent company — have ever built.



In the batter's box is the all-new BMW X7. Simply put, it could potentially nullify the 7-Series. If you're seeking a sporting SUV this isn't it as its cushy suspension is built for cruising. If you put it into Sport mode it'll do an OK job in the twisties but it's certainly no sports car. If you want a usable third row that's suitable for more than just torsos, the second row can get a tad tight and loading people into the third row isn't exactly swift. It's not perfect. But, boy, when you're driving it, the X7 is super comfortable and its interior is excellently trimmed, even if its interior design is not groundbreaking. Frankly, I think Range Rover's mojo may be threatened as the BMW has better technology and a better drive. The only reason you'd buy a Range Rover now is if you want that exterior design and you want to overpay for a lesser product. And if BMW offers an option to ditch the third row and provides buyers with four-place seating, you'd have to be an idiot to buy the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



That said, I've shown you my cards. Show me yours.





