RAM Recalls 1.4 Million Truck For Tailgates That Pop Open While Driving

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks across the US to upgrade their tailgate locking mechanisms. After an investigation, the company discovered the power locking mechanisms in the tailgates of certain pickups have a small internal component that may break over time.

This could cause the tailgate to unlatch and open while driving, spilling cargo into the road and potentially causing an accident. Fortunately, the company says it is not aware of any related injuries or accidents. Specifically, the recall affects certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from model years 2015 through 2017 equipped with 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-4 cargo beds.