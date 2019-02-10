RAM Truck Sales Hold FCA To Even Sales In 3rd Quarter

FCA US LLC announced three sales records for the third quarter as a new generation of shoppers snapped up muscle cars and a strategy of premium technology and interior upgrades attracted new heavy-duty truck buyers. The Jeep® Wrangler notched a record quarter as well on the back of new limited-edition models.



In an industry skewed toward sport-utility vehicles, this quarter proved that American muscle is far from losing its might. The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent.



These cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the vehicles for their edgy designs, power and array of options for personalization.



The Ram brand, meanwhile, capitalized on new 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pick-up refinements, which helped push third-quarter sales to a record level.



FCA designers transplanted many of the creature comforts and technologies featured in the Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck into the heavy-duty lineup. Chief among the changes was the 12-inch touchscreen with its quick access to navigation, climate and satellite radio.



Heavy-duty customers, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and small business operators, have responded enthusiastically to the ability to do more work from their front seat during the day and take their families and clients to dinner in the same well-appointed truck in the evening.



Rounding out the quarter’s sales records was the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler has been a strong seller since its redesign last year, but the nameplate received a boost this quarter from the start of a special-edition campaign. New limited-edition models include, for example, the 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and the Wrangler Willys.



Jeep intends to offer more Wrangler special editions in 2020.



For the quarter, overall sales were 565,034 vehicles for the three-month period covering July, August and September. Retail sales accounted for 438,649 vehicles while fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Fleet sales, on a year-to-date basis, accounted for 25 percent of overall sales.



“Lower interest rates, a stable economy and consumer enthusiasm bolster our belief that new vehicle sales in the U.S. are heading for a strong finish,” Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. “For us, vehicles like the new Gladiator, our Ram pickups and Dodge muscle cars are pulling customers into showrooms. Our customers are also choosing to purchase higher trim levels or extra features, which are increasing our transaction prices.”











