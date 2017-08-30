REAL-LIFE Pics Of The 2018 Porsche Cayenne — Is Its Exterior TOO Evolutionary?

Agent00R submitted on 8/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:47:05 AM
Right before the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, it seems we've been receiving a slew of all-new vehicle debuts.
Some are more extreme than others.And if you only viewed the exterior of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne, you may think it's a carryover or simply a refresh. Turns out it's far more than that.2018 Porsche CayenneTake, for example, it's all-new powertrains and eight-speed Tiptronic S transmissions. Have a peek on the inside of the all-new Cayenne. It's completely revamped with a Panamera-like approach. That means it benefits from a large, centrally located infotainment screen and a slew of touch-sensitive controls on the center console. It's a new approach to what previously worked. BUT, the elephant in the room must be addressed: Is it ENOUGH to guarantee success in a highly competitive market place? Scope out the real-life snaps of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne and let us know your thoughts.2018 Porsche Cayenne
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
Agent00R
