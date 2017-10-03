REALLY? Mercedes Says Americans Won't Shell Out The Cash For A Premium Midsized Truck

After giving serious thought to introducing its X-Class pickup in the U.

S., Mercedes-Benz has decided to stay away from the American market. Why? The midsize field probably isn’t a good place to make money with a luxurious pickup.

“At that point of time, there is no plan to introduce it in the U.S. market,” Daimler AG chairman Dr. Dieter Zetsche told Motor 1 at the Geneva Auto Show. “The main argument being that in the U.S. market, the premium pickup truck is a full-size pickup truck, and the premium midsize is somewhat of a conundrum.”

The upcoming X-Class borrows the Nissan Navara’s platform, but adds distinctive styling and a heap of niceties. With a maximum payload of 1.1 tons and four doors, the model seemed ready to challenge potential rivals in America’s growing midsize pickup market. Unfortunately for Mercedes, Americans seem to prefer Denali-sized luxury in a generously proportioned vehicle.



