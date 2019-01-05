REALLY? Porsche 911 Owner Says "Buy A BMW M5 Competition Instead"

It’s all but fact that if you want to buy the best sports car money can buy, you get a Porsche 911. It’s the gold-standard for sports cars and is widely regarded as the best on the market, regardless of generation. The reason for the 911’s reign as the top-dog sports car is its handling, steering, balance and overall driving feel. However, in terms of performance, several cars have reached the 911’s level and even surpassed it. In this new article from Forbes, a Porsche 911 owner admits that the BMW M5 Competition has not only reached the Porsche’s performance levels but is also close enough in its feel that it’s worth buying over the famed sports car.



