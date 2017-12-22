RECALL ALERT: 1.8 MILLION RAM Pick-up Trucks May Slip Out Of Gear

FCA said in a press release it's "aware of seven potentially related injuries and a small number of potentially related accidents.
 

In certain "high-temperature conditions" the truck's shifter may be moved out of park when the driver isn't stepping on the brake, as would normally be required. This can occur without a key in the ignition, the press release said. 

The recall includes various types of Ram trucks made between 2009 and 2017...


See if YOUR vehicle has been impacted here.


FCA's press release follows:

Statement: Column-shifter Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI)

December 22, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 1.48 million trucks in the U.S. to help prevent occupants from inadvertently moving the vehicles’ gear-shifters out of the “park” position.
 
The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with shifters mounted on their steering columns. Those with rotary-dial shifters or floor-mounted shifters are unaffected.

An FCA US review of field data led to the discovery that Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI) may not function properly if subject to specific high-temperature conditions for prolonged periods. The conditions are consistent with those that occur when there is protracted brake-pedal application while a vehicle is idling in park.

If BTSI becomes disabled, a vehicle’s shifter may be moved out of park without brake-pedal application, or the presence of a key in the ignition. In such circumstances, a vehicle may exhibit inadvertent movement – if its parking brake has not been set, as recommended in FCA US owners’ manuals.

The Company is aware of seven potentially related injuries and a small number of potentially related accidents.
 
“FCA US will restore BTSI function in the vehicles subject to this recall,” advises Tom Mc Carthy, Head of Safety Compliance and Product Analysis. “Nevertheless, as always, we urge customers to use their parking brakes, as recommended, and to ensure that child occupants are not left unattended.”
 
Affected are certain 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; 2011-2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; 2016-2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs. Certain 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign. Certain 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign, but heavy-duty trucks represent the majority of the affected vehicles.
 
All model-year 2017 trucks built after Dec. 31, 2016, are excluded.
 
Additional populations of these vehicles are also being recalled in Canada (est. 249,520); Mexico (est. 42,747) and certain markets outside the NAFTA region (ext. 14,950).
 
Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service. FCA US urges all customers to heed the instructions on recall notices.
 
Customers with concerns may call FCA US at (866)-220-6747.


User Comments

MDarringer

Yikes. We have three of the affected vehicles. I've not experienced the issue when I've driven them, but this isn't good.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2017 8:10:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Best of luck getting them fixed, Matt. Be careful. :(

On a lighter note, Merry Christmas and best to you and the family.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2017 8:13:53 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Thanks 00R

The truck are our long-distance, fifth-wheel-pulling transporters so a transmission that slips out of gear would be problematic.

I usually drive one of them on my trips to New Mexico where a friend of mine sends cars my way for flipping and then of course I take them back to him. I drove my Mustang this time because there was no need to transport anything and I wanted to go hang out with him.

I will ground them until I can place some calls to reps on Tuesday or Wednesday.

And my best to you and yours as well.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2017 8:28:50 PM | | Votes: 1   

