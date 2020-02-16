RECALL ALERT: 44K 2019-2020 Toyota And Lexus Vehicles May Need Their ENGINE REPLACED Due To FIRE Risk

If you’ve just bought a new Toyota or Lexus, your vehicle may need its engine replaced. Over 44,000 cars and SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years are being recalled because they may overheat, stall, or even catch fire. Affected vehicles include 2020 Toyota Camry, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Toyota Avalon Hybrid, and Lexus ES300h sedans, and 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs. The recall is due to an issue with the engine block, where combustion takes place. Because of a manufacturing error, the engine block could leak coolant or oil, which may lead to a stall or fire while the engine is in use. Drivers may first notice warning lights and chimes, increased engine noise, and/or engine smoke...



**Special thanks to rockreid for the tip!





