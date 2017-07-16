RECALL ALERT: FCA Has Issues With 1.33 MILLION Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep Vehicles In TWO Campaigns

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling 1. 33 million vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns for potential fire risks and inadvertent airbag deployments.



The Italian-American automaker said it is recalling about 770,000 sport utility vehicles because of a wiring issue that may lead to inadvertent deployment of the driver-side air bag and is linked to reports of five related minor injuries, but no crashes...



...The automaker is also recalling 565,000 vehicles to replace their alternators because of fire risks. The company said hot ambient temperatures could lead to premature diode wear, may result in a burning odor or smoke, could impact the anti-lock braking system or lead to engine stalls...



