RECALL ALERT: FCA Recalls MORE Than 320K Dodge Darts Due To Rollaway Risk

Agent00R submitted on 4/21/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:40:02 PM

0 user comments | Views : 414 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cbsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 320,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.



The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions, the Italian-American auto manufacturer said in a report to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration.

The company said a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away...



Read Article


RECALL ALERT: FCA Recalls MORE Than 320K Dodge Darts Due To Rollaway Risk

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]