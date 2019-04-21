RECALL ALERT: FCA Recalls MORE Than 320K Dodge Darts Due To Rollaway Risk

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 320,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.



The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions, the Italian-American auto manufacturer said in a report to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration.



The company said a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away...



