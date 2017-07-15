RECALL ALERT: Honda Says 2.1 MILLION Accords Across The Globe May Have A FIRE Risk

Agent00R submitted on 7/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:11 AM

0 user comments | Views : 548 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.latimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Honda is recalling about 2.

1 million Accord cars worldwide, including 1.15 million in the United States, because the battery sensors can potentially short out and cause a fire.

The recall covers vehicles from the 2013-16 model years with 12-volt battery sensors.

The sensors may not be sealed enough against moisture, which in time can let in salt from roads and lead to “corrosion and eventual electrical shorting of the sensor,” Honda said in a statement Thursday.

This can lead to smoke under the hood and, in worst cases, fires, it said.



Read Article


RECALL ALERT: Honda Says 2.1 MILLION Accords Across The Globe May Have A FIRE Risk

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]