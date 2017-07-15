RECALL ALERT: Honda Says 2.1 MILLION Accords Across The Globe May Have A FIRE Risk

Honda is recalling about 2. 1 million Accord cars worldwide, including 1.15 million in the United States, because the battery sensors can potentially short out and cause a fire.

The recall covers vehicles from the 2013-16 model years with 12-volt battery sensors.

The sensors may not be sealed enough against moisture, which in time can let in salt from roads and lead to “corrosion and eventual electrical shorting of the sensor,” Honda said in a statement Thursday.

This can lead to smoke under the hood and, in worst cases, fires, it said.