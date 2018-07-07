RECALL ALERT: Mazda Issues A NEW Recall Of 270k Vehicles For Something We Thought Was Fixed...It Wasn't

I like to describe the Takata air bag fiasco as "the gift that keeps on giving. " It almost seems as though there's no end in sight.



This is what happens when an industry relies on one supplier who botches the job in such a catastrophic way.



Late this week Mazda issued a new recall of 270,000 vehicles that are equipped with Takata air bags. According to a report we saw, the initial recall replaced units that still had the faulty design but were newer. So, essentially your ticking time bomb with less time on the clock was replaced with a newer ticking time bomb. Due to a parts shortage, this method was the only feasible solution.



In this round, the air bags will feature an all-new design that will eliminate the problem entirely.





Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode...



...The potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side airbags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states...



Read Article