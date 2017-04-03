RECALL ALERT: Mercedes-Benz Set To Call In 1 MILLION Vehicles For FIRE Risk

Daimler AG said it will recall 1 million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported from a defective fuse.

The German automaker said that no injuries or deaths have been reported to them regarding the vehicles. It will begin the U.S. recall in July when parts are available.

The recall covers certain C-class, E-class and CLA cars and GLA and GLC SUVs, all from 2015 through 2017, with a defective "current limiter," or fuse, according to Daimler's U.S. regulatory disclosure.