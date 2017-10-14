RECALL ALERT: More Bad News For TSLA — 11,000 Model X's Getting Called In

And the bad news keeps on coming for Tesla.



This week the world's most famous electric vehicle manufacturer announced a recall concerning its Model X vehicles. The sport-utility vehicle/minivan with Gullwing doors has yet another issue with its rear seats. While the 2016 recall involved its third-row seating, which wold fold forward in a crash, the 2017 recall involves its second-row seating.



According to reports, the second row seats may not lock into place and in a crash event the seat will move forward. In other words, you'll have big problems.



TSLA has noted that its mobile team can repair the vehicles on location but if owners prefer they can take their autos to service centers instead.





Tesla Inc. is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs worldwide because their rear seats might not lock into place.

The recall involves vehicles with fold-flat second row seats made between Oct. 28, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2017. Tesla believes only about 3 percent of the recalled vehicles have the issue...



..."During recent internal testing, Tesla determined that a small number of cables in the second row fold-flat seats in some 2016 and 2017 Model X vehicles may need to be adjusted," Tesla told CNBC in a statement. "Although Tesla has not received reports of any issues or accidents relating to this condition, we will be conducting a voluntary recall to inspect the affected vehicles and confirm whether any adjustment is needed..."



