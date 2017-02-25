RECALL ALERT: Nearly 20,000 BMW's i3 Range Extenders Get Called In Due To FIRE Risk

If you're the owner of a 2014-2017 model year BMW i3 Range Extender, you'll want to read this. That's because the blue and white has issued a recall for the electric-powered vehicle.



According to reports, the i3 Range Extender variant has an issue where the fuel tank line may rub up against a ribbed wire protection sleeve of the battery positive cable. Over time this could wear and cause a fuel vapor leak.



Of course if you have a fuel vapor leak and a spark you've got problems, fast.



In turn, BMW is calling in 19,130 i3 Range Extender vehicles to get this issue resolved as soon as possible. Owners are advised to contact BMW customer service as the recall will begin starting in the first week of April.



For more detailed information, see the documentation provided to us by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).





NHTSA's documentation follows:



RECALL Subject : Fuel Vent Line may Chafe and Leak Fuel Vapor Report Receipt Date: FEB 09, 2017

NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V088000

Component(s): FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE

Manufacturer: BMW of North America, LLC

SUMMARY: BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2014-2017 i3 REx hybrid electric vehicles. The fuel tank vent line may rub against the ribbed wire protection sleeve of the battery positive (B+) cable, creating a hole in the vent line and causing a fuel vapor leak.

CONSEQUENCE: A fuel vapor leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

REMEDY: BMW will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel vent line, replacing it as necessary, and install a clip to prevent it from chafing, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 3, 2017. Owners may contact

BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

NOTES: Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.



