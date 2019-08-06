RECALL ALERT: Nearly 300k RAM 1500 Pick-up Trucks RECALLED Due To Failing Air Bags

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling an estimated 295,981 Ram 1500 pickup trucks from the 2019-2020 model years over concerns that the software that controls airbag deployment and certain seat belts can fail, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



A software error may occur when the engine is turned off, NHTSA says. If a computer module doesn't properly reset, the airbags and seat-belt pretensioners wouldn't work properly in a collision.



A seat-belt pretensioner acts in a split second to tighten the belt and better hold its occupant in place. That helps airbags work as intended and reduces the likelihood of passenger injury...



