RECALL ALERT: Nearly 300k RAM 1500 Pick-up Trucks RECALLED Due To Failing Air Bags

Agent00R submitted on 6/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:37:30 PM

0 user comments | Views : 412 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.consumerreports.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling an estimated 295,981 Ram 1500 pickup trucks from the 2019-2020 model years over concerns that the software that controls airbag deployment and certain seat belts can fail, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


A software error may occur when the engine is turned off, NHTSA says. If a computer module doesn't properly reset, the airbags and seat-belt pretensioners wouldn't work properly in a collision.

A seat-belt pretensioner acts in a split second to tighten the belt and better hold its occupant in place. That helps airbags work as intended and reduces the likelihood of passenger injury...


Read Article


RECALL ALERT: Nearly 300k RAM 1500 Pick-up Trucks RECALLED Due To Failing Air Bags

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]