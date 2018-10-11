RECALL ALERT: Nearly 5,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT/SRT Trackhawks Have A MAJOR Floor Mat Issue...

. ..Jeep has issued a voluntary recall for 4,822 examples of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUVs. Fiat Chrysler, Jeep's parent company, estimates that one third of the recalled vehicles are still at dealerships.



The issue comes from the driver-side floor mat, believe it or not. In the affected vehicles, the floor mat may unintentionally trap the gas pedal. If that happens, lifting one's foot off the accelerator wouldn't correspond to a decrease in speed, and that kind of situation is a safety concern...



Read Article