RECALL ALERT: Nissan Recalls More Than 1.2 Million Vehicles Due To Back Up Camera Issues

Nissan has issued a sweeping recall to fix many of its most popular models after discovering a back-up camera defect, including in its two best sellers, the Rogue SUV and Altima sedan.

The Japanese automaker, which sells the Nissan and Infiniti brands, is recalling about 1.23 million vehicles in the U.S.

The company acknowledged in a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the affected vehicles are not in compliance with federal regulations due to the defect...



