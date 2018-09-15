RECALL ALERT: Over 1.2 Million General Motors Trucks And SUVs Have Power Steering Problems

General Motors Co is recalling 1.

205 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles worldwide due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the No.1 U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs, and includes about 1.02 million vehicles in the United States...

...The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, according to auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...

