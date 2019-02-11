RECALL ALERT: Over 600K Suburbans, Tahoes And Yukons Recalled Over Faulty Sensor...

General Motors is recalling about 638,000 SUVs and pickups for a defective sensor that could cause braking problems.

The recall covers 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe and GMC Yukon SUVs. It also applies to 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups equipped with a 5.3-liter engine, a 3.08-ratio rear axle and four-wheel drive, GM said.

Here's the problem: If a wheel-speed sensor fails, a software error in the vehicle’s electronic-brake control module can cause the driveline-protection system to activate...

...If the driveline-protection system activates, there could be unintended braking on the wheel on the opposite side of the failed sensor, said GM. As a result, the vehicle could pull to one side, possibly crashing...



MDarringer

Well that should be fun.

MDarringer

