RECALL ALERT: STOP Sale Issued For All-new Jeep Wrangler, 18,000 JLs Recalled

Fiat Chrysler has initiated a Recall that includes a rare Stop-Sale order to Jeep dealers for the 2018 – 2019 JL Wrangler. According to documents secured by JLWranglerForums.com, the recall is for faulty welds at the front track bar bracket.

The JL Wrangler has been notorious for bad or ugly welds. On our own 2018 2-Door, we found what was obviously bad hand welds including 4-passes over the track bar bracket… the same bracket that FCA has found reason to issue the Stop Sale order...