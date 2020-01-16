RECALL ALERT: Takata Woes CONTINUE! Nissan Recalls Nearly 350K MORE Vehicles For Faulty Air Bag Inflators...

Nissan is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles worldwide to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.



The Nissan front passenger inflators are among 10 million from 14 different automakers that Takata is recalling. It's the last recall that the bankrupt Takata agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators.

The Nissan recall covers certain 2001 through 2003 Maximas, 2002 through 2006 Sentras, 2002 through 2004 Pathfinders, and 2007 through 2011 Versas. Also included are 2001 through 2004 Infiniti I30 and I35s, 2002 through 2003 QX4s, 2003 through 2008 FX35 and FX45s and 2006 through 2010 M35 and M45s...

snowboard7

Wow I remember owning the 2005 Infiniti FX45. It was an icon of that time ha.

snowboard7

Posted on 1/16/2020 6:09:59 PM   

Agent00R

At the time it was the bees knees.

And, today? Infinti is lost at sea. Honestly it's sad.

Agent00R

Posted on 1/16/2020 6:22:22 PM   

