RENDERED! IF The All-new GMC Hummer EV Looks Like THIS, Is It DOA Against Tesla's Cybertruck?

Well, that escalated quickly.



Although it wasn't too long ago that we saw the Tesla Cybertruck for the very first time, there's a slew of competition popping up, left and right. At this point it's really a matter of delivering a compelling product to the market first.



While Tesla's customers are super loyal to the brand you have to keep in mind the commitment is super low — $100 refundable deposit.



During a Super Bowl ad spot, General Motors' effort became official. Dubbed the GMC Hummer EV, the commercial leveraged the star power of the NBA's Lebron James. So, now what?



Initial stats are impressive if they are true. Given GM's campaign, we can't imagine why they wouldn't be — unless, of course, the marque wanted to have egg all over its face. As a refresh, GM's claiming it will produce 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque and hit 60 mph in three seconds flat.



Aside from the front grille and silhouette, not much is know about the vehicle's design. We're thinking GM wants to keep it under wraps. This didn't stop the team at Car and Driver from imagining what it could look like, however.



That said, we've got to ask: IF the all-new GMC Hummer EV looks like THIS, will it be DOA against Tesla's extreme-looking Cybertruck?



Check out the FULL render by clicking "Read Article," below!







