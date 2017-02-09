RENDERED SPECULATION: And Here's A Car You WON'T See At The #IAA Frankfurt Motor Show — All-new Bentley Continental GTC

Just this week Bentley revealed the all-new Continental GT. Set to appear for the very first time at this month's Frankfurt Motor Show, it seems that people are pretty pumped about the prospect of an all-new Continental.



Perhaps it's because it's been long overdue.



While there's no question that Bentley's vehicles have a unique drive and have staggering top speeds, there's also no question that its electronics are dated and the infotainment systems in the current-gen vehicles are laughable.



This time that shouldn't be a problem. That's because from what we can tell it looks like Volkswagen Auto Group is leveraging the same systems found in the all-new Porsche Panamera. When we get a bit more familiar with the system we'll know for sure.



All that said though, what's the future look like for the all-new Continental GT? Well, we're thinking you should expect a convertible within a year or so and then we'll have a slew of special editions, different powerplant options and, likely, a hardcore Supersports variant.



A Photoshop wizard, Askyonov Nikita, decided to give us a glimpse of what the upcoming convertible may look like based on the released photographs from this past week. So, what do YOU think?



For the FULL collection of renderings, click "Read Article," below!













