RENDERED SPECULATION: CONFIRMED! The McLaren Sport Series 570S Will Gain A Folding Hard-Top Spider Version

An open-top Spider variant of the McLaren 570S will be launched this year, the company has confirmed.

The new open-top 570S is set to keep the coupé’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V8 engine and should come with the same 562bhp and 443lb ft of torque...

...Like the 650S Spider revealed at the 2014 Geneva motor show, the 570S Spider will have a folding hard-top roof. The 650S Spider weighs just 40kg more than the 650S Coupé, and if a similar weight difference can be achieved with the 570S, the drop-top  should have a kerb weight of around 1350kg...




