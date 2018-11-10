RENDERED SPECULATION: Does Lexus' Next-gen Vehicles Need An EVEN MORE Bold Design?

When it comes to automotive design — today — Toyota's luxury division, Lexus, is pushing the envelope. Previously, one would have thought that Lexus was designing bars of soap.



But when you see a big body coupe as emotive as the LC, you know something different is going on. With its aggressive lines, in-your-face front grille and sweeping details, it's not a vehicle for the faint of heart.



It looks like a concept car.



And while there's been plenty of doubters who have chastised the marque for its over-the-top designs, there's been a base of consumers who love the new Lexus. Now we're at a cross roads: Does the "L" brand continue this aggressive take OR does it go back to a more conservative look and feel?



The latest renderings of the next-gen IS sedan give us a taste of what to expect. Having said that, what say you, Spies? Should Lexus keep pushing boundaries or stay in its lane?





