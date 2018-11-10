RENDERED SPECULATION: Does Lexus' Next-gen Vehicles Need An EVEN MORE Bold Design?

When it comes to automotive design — today — Toyota's luxury division, Lexus, is pushing the envelope.

Previously, one would have thought that Lexus was designing bars of soap.

But when you see a big body coupe as emotive as the LC, you know something different is going on. With its aggressive lines, in-your-face front grille and sweeping details, it's not a vehicle for the faint of heart.

It looks like a concept car.

And while there's been plenty of doubters who have chastised the marque for its over-the-top designs, there's been a base of consumers who love the new Lexus. Now we're at a cross roads: Does the "L" brand continue this aggressive take OR does it go back to a more conservative look and feel?

The latest renderings of the next-gen IS sedan give us a taste of what to expect. Having said that, what say you, Spies? Should Lexus keep pushing boundaries or stay in its lane?


User Comments

MDarringer

Why even bother with an IS?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/11/2018 12:29:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

