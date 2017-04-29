RENDERED SPECULATION: Does This Artist's Depiction Of The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Have You GREEN With Envy?

It was only at this year's Geneva Motor Show that Lamborghini revealed to the world that it would be building a truly staggering Huracan. While the raging bull has done this previously with the variety of special edition Gallardos, we didn't expect the Huracan Performante to be an all-new record setting car on the world famous Nürburgring.



06:52:01.



That's five seconds faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder.



Now it's time to have fun. By chopping off the top, Lamborghini will be offering a Huracan Performante Spyder. We know this because we've already seen it testing.



Rather than analyze a video with plenty of camouflage, however, we'd rather show you images put together by a talented artist. Aksyonov Nikita posted three images online, giving us a pretty damn good idea of what the Huracan Performante Spyder will look like.



I've included one image below. Click "Read Article" below to check out the other two.



So, what do you think, Spies?











Read Article