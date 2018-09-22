RENDERED SPECULATION: IF Cadillac Were To Produce An XT4 V-Series, Would YOU Give It A Second Look?

You'd have to have blinders on to not see what's going on in today's automotive landscape. Sedans are out and sport-utility vehicles are in.



And that doesn't just account for the mainstream stuff. That also includes the high-performance sport sedans that made a name for themselves.



Enter even more high-performance SUVs.



If I've said it once, I've said it 1,000 times: If there's one thing General Motors does right, it's high-performance vehicles. I do have a thing for the Cadillac V-Series vehicles. The CTS-V and ATS-V are impressive machines. Then there's the C7 Corvette, which deserves a round of applause on its own.



So, what is Cadillac's all-new XT4 SUV was given the V treatment? In a world where the BMW X3 is getting its own dedicated M model and the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 exists, why not?



To give you a better idea of what could be, check out the renders done up by All Car News.



