RENDERED SPECULATION: IF Cadillac Were To Produce An XT4 V-Series, Would YOU Give It A Second Look?

Agent00R submitted on 9/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:04:53 PM

0 user comments | Views : 384 | Category: Rumors | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You'd have to have blinders on to not see what's going on in today's automotive landscape.

Sedans are out and sport-utility vehicles are in.

And that doesn't just account for the mainstream stuff. That also includes the high-performance sport sedans that made a name for themselves.

Enter even more high-performance SUVs.

If I've said it once, I've said it 1,000 times: If there's one thing General Motors does right, it's high-performance vehicles. I do have a thing for the Cadillac V-Series vehicles. The CTS-V and ATS-V are impressive machines. Then there's the C7 Corvette, which deserves a round of applause on its own.

So, what is Cadillac's all-new XT4 SUV was given the V treatment? In a world where the BMW X3 is getting its own dedicated M model and the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 exists, why not?

To give you a better idea of what could be, check out the renders done up by All Car News.

SEE another XT4 V render HERE!






RENDERED SPECULATION: IF Cadillac Were To Produce An XT4 V-Series, Would YOU Give It A Second Look?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]