RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new, Mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like THIS, Will You Be Cutting GM A Check?

In recent months, there's been a lot of commotion over General Motors next big-time sports car release. That's because it will be the next-gen Chevrolet Corvette. There's just one thing this time around.



It's looking fairly evident that the all-new Corvette — dubbed Zora — will be feature a mid-engine layout.



This is a huge departure for the Corvette. In fact, we're sure many will consider it sacrilegious. Remember, this is the same group of loyalists that freaked out when the Corvette went from having pop up headlights to a modern, flush headlight design.



That said, the folks over at KSS Studio put together an all-new render based on what's been seen so far. I think it's about 7/10ths there. This render is actually a bit more tame than the latest spy shots seem to indicate from the next-gen 'Vette's design.



So, what do YOU think, Spies? IF the next-gen Corvette looks like the below, will you be cutting General Motors a check?











