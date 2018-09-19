RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new, Mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like THIS, Will You Be Cutting GM A Check?

Agent00R submitted on 9/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:19:31 PM

In recent months, there's been a lot of commotion over General Motors next big-time sports car release.

That's because it will be the next-gen Chevrolet Corvette. There's just one thing this time around.

It's looking fairly evident that the all-new Corvette — dubbed Zora — will be feature a mid-engine layout.

This is a huge departure for the Corvette. In fact, we're sure many will consider it sacrilegious. Remember, this is the same group of loyalists that freaked out when the Corvette went from having pop up headlights to a modern, flush headlight design.

That said, the folks over at KSS Studio put together an all-new render based on what's been seen so far. I think it's about 7/10ths there. This render is actually a bit more tame than the latest spy shots seem to indicate from the next-gen 'Vette's design.

So, what do YOU think, Spies? IF the next-gen Corvette looks like the below, will you be cutting General Motors a check?





About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Deutschland

Boy that thing is ugly

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 9/19/2018 7:40:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Supposedly this is the car Cheif Engineer Tadge Juechter has always wanted to build. Not sure why.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/19/2018 8:08:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

