RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The Subaru Ascent Looks Like THIS In Production Form Would You Give It Two Thumbs UP or DOWN?

Making its 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) debut was the Subaru Ascent.
If you didn't catch the coverage right here on AutoSpies.com, we'll give you the brief update right now.
Long story short, it's the concept version of Subaru's upcoming seven-seat sport-utility vehicle. Acting as a successor to the Tribeca, thankfully, it won't feature what was nicknamed by some as "the flying vagina" front grille.
To me, the concept had a bold design that would easily go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Nissan Pathfinder. As loyal Subaru owners expand their families or seek a vehicle with more space, it makes sense for Subaru to return to this class of vehicles in a more meaningful way.
That said, the folks at Carscoops decided to render the transformation of the Ascent from concept to reality. We know vehicles get diluted, it's just a matter of to what degree.
New York Auto Show
