RENDERED SPECULATION: IF This Is What The Next-Gen BMW X5 Looks Like Are You Going To Give It Two Thumbs UP Or DOWN?

If there's one thing we love, it's renderings. And when they feature volume products, we get particularly interested. That's because there's a lot riding on a vehicle's design when it is a sales leader.



The BMW X5 is the subject this 'go around.



While the Bavarians recently gave it an all-new generation, it is not exactly a departure from the previous-gen product. It's very much so an evolution rather than a revolution approach. It makes sense as the last model year of the second-gen X5 was still selling more units than the previous year. From a business perspective, there was absolutely zero need to rock the boat.



Now though it's a different story as I believe the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 are better offerings at that price point. BMW needs something great and some panache.



While we've seen the next-gen X3 and X7 testing, we're awaiting shots of the next-gen X5 undergoing development. Given what we've seen from the X3 and X7 we're not sure what to think at this point.



So, I think it's safe to say the artist behind this rendering was just taking a shot in the dark. That said, what do YOU make of it? IF this is what the next-gen BMW X5 looks like, would you give it two thumbs UP or DOWN?









