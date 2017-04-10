RENDERED SPECULATION: If Audi’s Second-gen R8 GT Looks Like THIS, Are You DOWN Or OUT?

Spotted recently undergoing research and development was a second-gen Audi R8 that didn’t look like the others. That’s because it’s suspected to be the R8 GT, which is the more badass version of the R8.

If the four rings does a repeat performance, that means we’ll get an R8 that’s, once again, lighter, more powerful, extra stiff and, of course, faster.

While seeing the test car work its way around is one thing, we wanted to provide you with something a bit more revealing. That would be an artist’s rendering that brings the second-gen R8 GT to life.

Realized by Aksyonov Nikita, this render seems to be heading in the right direction. Note the slight modifications, such as: the canards, rear spoiler, new wheels/tires and big brake kit. Around the back, the rendered GT’s ass end gets a larger rear grille to help it cool and, in addition, it receives an updated rear diffuser with an integrated, dual oval tipped exhaust.

Although we’re not clear how much of this will stick, it certainly paints a picture of what the future *may* be like.

So, what do you think of it, Spies? Are you DOWN or OUT?



