RENDERED SPECULATION: If The Mach-E Looks Like THIS, Will YOU Think It's A STUD or DUD?

As noted in my previous thread, the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) is almost here.



Probably one of the most talked about launches on the schedule, so far, is the all-new Ford Mach-E. And, Ford is definitely steering into this.



The hype for the Mach-E is ramping up. Obviously, it's clear the Blue Oval is feeling pretty confident about it's fully electric offering.



We're waiting to learn more.



That said, I must have missed the latest renderings posted of the Mach-E. Released via forums just before Halloween, these managed to get past me. Based on CAD images, these renders seem to match up VERY close to the spy shots we've posted of the Mach-E.



Now that it's been brought to life, we've got to ask: IF the Mach-E looks like THIS, would YOU consider it a STUD or DUD? What say you, Spies?











Read Article