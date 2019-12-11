RENDERED SPECULATION: If The Mach-E Looks Like THIS, Will YOU Think It's A STUD or DUD?

Agent00R submitted on 11/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:43:09 AM

1 user comments | Views : 558 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As noted in my previous thread, the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) is almost here.



Probably one of the most talked about launches on the schedule, so far, is the all-new Ford Mach-E. And, Ford is definitely steering into this.

The hype for the Mach-E is ramping up. Obviously, it's clear the Blue Oval is feeling pretty confident about it's fully electric offering.

We're waiting to learn more.

That said, I must have missed the latest renderings posted of the Mach-E. Released via forums just before Halloween, these managed to get past me. Based on CAD images, these renders seem to match up VERY close to the spy shots we've posted of the Mach-E.

Now that it's been brought to life, we've got to ask: IF the Mach-E looks like THIS, would YOU consider it a STUD or DUD? What say you, Spies?





Read Article


RENDERED SPECULATION: If The Mach-E Looks Like THIS, Will YOU Think It's A STUD or DUD?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

It looks great! Going with Stud.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2019 1:07:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]