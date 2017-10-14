RENDERED SPECULATION + More: EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The All-new Toyota Supra

In recent years, one of the more talked about autos in development is the upcoming Toyota Supra. Being developed in partnership with BMW, which is also working on the next-gen Z4, the Supra is highly anticipated.



But as of now, little is actually known about the vehicle.



Our friends from across the pond compiled all of the latest information, plus renderings, plus spy shots to give us an idea of what's coming down the 'pike. While the Z4 is expected to debut by the end of 2017, and likely appear at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), the Supra is expected to debut later on.



As of now, Auto Express is reporting the following:



...Rumours suggest the new Supra will come fitted with a straight-six engine from BMW's powertrain stable, forgoing the four-cylinder engines of lesser Z4s. Whatever the engine the Supra's ace card should come in the form of hybrid-electric tech to boost performance.



It's likely that the Toyota hybrid tech will have much in common with its Le Mans race cars. The new sports car will use electric motors on the front and rear axle, with a petrol engine driving the rear wheels. Electric power will come from regenerative braking, and will be stored in a lithium ion battery. This will allow both brands to eventually offer plug-in hybrid versions of their new sports cars...



To me this actually sounds pretty cool. I have my fingers crossed the driving dynamics magic that came together for the Lexus LFA. I hope it happens again at Toyota with the all-new Supra. If that's the case, it could be one of the hottest sports cars on the market.



From a design perspective, the latest renderings show us toned down car that bears resemblance to the FT-1. It definitely has panache and stands out but it lacks the obnoxiousness that was present on the concept car.



