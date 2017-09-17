RENDERED SPECULATION: Porsche Considering Building A Cayenne That Squares Up Against The X6

Boy, it wasn't too long ago I remember people bashing the BMW X6.



"It wasn't selling," they said. "It was ugly," they said. "It didn't make sense," they said. But today these four-door coupe sport-utility vehicles are selling and it has spawned a new segment that's hot with consumers.



Hell, Mercedes-Benz even ripped off the X6 with the likes of the GLE-Class Coupe and the three-pointed star introduced the X3/X4-rivaling, all-new GLC-Class coupe. This is where we ask "Who's next?"



Turns out we don't have to.



That's because in conversation with Autocar, Porsche's boss has said that the marque is considering a Cayenne Coupe. As of now the company has yet to make a decision on whether or not the vehicle will get a green light for production, but there's one thing that's confirmed: An internal design has been created.



Having said that, Autocar took the liberty of creating a render that embodies what an X6/GLE-Class Coupe-like Cayenne would look like.





...Company boss Oliver Blume confirmed to Autocar at the third-generation Cayenne’s unveiling that Porsche “is thinking about” a Cayenne coupé to rival the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé, but it has “not decided yet”.



He added: “We analyse different segments and this can be an option in the future. Today, no decision has been taken. We have to make a calculation and talk to our customers..."



