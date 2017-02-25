RENDERED SPECULATION: Quite Possibly The BEST Render Of The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Agent00R submitted on 2/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 558 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

What seems like an eternity now, we've been pretty well aware about the latest Dodge Challenger coming down the 'pike.

Called the SRT Demon, it's going to be the most powerful and most hardcore Challenger ever offered.

That's because it will shed about 200 pounds, gain drag tires for enhanced grip, feature a wide body kit and is expected to get a modest power bump. Oh, and it will only have a driver's seat.

It doesn't get any more hardcore than that, folks.

While the vehicle's been exposed on the set of a Pit Bull music video in Miami, and seen in clips with Vin Diesel thanking the Fast and Furious 8 crew, we haven't had a proper look at the car. We're thinking that will change at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS).

Until then, however, you can scope out this render. From what we can see, Jon Sibal nailed it to a "t."






RENDERED SPECULATION: Quite Possibly The BEST Render Of The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]