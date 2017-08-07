RENDERED SPECULATION + RUMOR: So, What's The BMW M2 CS REALLY Going To Be Like?

Leading up to my decision to order a BMW M2 I had been hearing the internet rumormill swirling.



According to reports and unnamed sources, an M2 CS — I am guessing that means Club Sport — is being produced.



Timelines are a bit all over the place but it seems like 2018 is when the rumored vehicle will make its debut.



Long story short, it will be more powerful, lighter and stiffer. As you'd expect, it's a more hardcore, track-ready variant of the already capable standard M2.



The latest news stemming from our friends across the pond in the U.K. stipulates that the M2 CS will benefit from a detuned M3/M4 motor, which is expected to produce 402 bhp and 370 lb.-ft. of torque. After careful eyes examined spy photos, this has been concluded due to the identical location of the dual-clutch transmission cooler, which mimics the M3/M4's set up.



...It's a classic M-division go-faster recipe: more power, sharper chassis mods and lower weight. The latter is said to fall by some 25kg, thanks to an aluminium roof, composite panels, thinner glass and bespoke sports seats...



...Brakes, wheels and suspension are all beefed up to cope with the CS's extra performance, granted by an engine overhaul and added turbo boost. The 3.0-litre straight six is breathed on by two blowers, swelling power to 402bhp and torque to 370lb ft.



Those 37bhp and 27lb ft increases point to improvements in all the key performance criteria: CAR's Munich sources suggest 0-62mph tumbles to just 4.2sec. Make no mistake, the 2018 M2 CS is a pretty serious bit of kit, stepping perilously close to the M3 and M4 twins...



