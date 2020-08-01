RENDERED SPECULATION: Size Matters! Do YOU Think It's Time For Audi To STEP UP To The Plate With A Full-sized Q9 SUV?

Agent00R submitted on 1/8/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:44:34 PM

1 user comments | Views : 480 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: www.autobild.de

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Looking across the automotive landscape, we know one thing rings true in today's automotive market: Size matters.

Buyers are flocking for large sport-utility vehicles and pick-up trucks.

And the want is only getting stronger.

So, it perplexes us when brands, like Audi, have invested in scaling their product portfolio but are NOT delivering what customers exactly want. That would be seating for seven in a full-size SUV.

According to Auto Bild, that may be changing. Rumors suggest that the four rings is tipped to reveal a full-size Q9 by the end of 2020. Obviously, things are just underway in the new year and this is the first report of such news.

It makes a lot of sense though. The Mercedes-Benz GLS has been a suburban parent's dream and the all-new BMW X7 is doing quite well. Why wouldn't Audi want to go toe-to-toe?

That said, the Auto Bild team commissioned a rendering of what a Q9 may look like.

Click "Read Article" to see the full image and let us know what you think in the comments below.




Read Article


RENDERED SPECULATION: Size Matters! Do YOU Think It's Time For Audi To STEP UP To The Plate With A Full-sized Q9 SUV?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

Seems like a total no-brainer.

While they are at it, they should cancel the current Bentayga and re-launch that as a full-on, larger, luxury 7-seater SUV.

The Bentayga is a total embarrassment from a sales standpoint as well as an appearance standpoint.

For real shame place a Bentayga next to a Q7 - its like putting a 1979 Chevy Caprice next to a 1979 Sedan DeVille - basically a blatant, badge-engineering exercise except the price differential is $200,000. Shameful.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/9/2020 12:02:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]