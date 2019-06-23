RENDERED SPECULATION: The BMW M8 Gran Coupe Comes ALIVE Thanks To A Talented Artist

In the automotive sector there's only so many talented individuals. Seriously.



And when it comes to artistic renderings of upcoming, all-new products that have never seen the light of day, the gap narrows even further. Very few get it right.



One of those folks is Aksyonov Nikita. Their renderings have been quite spot on for some time.



Their latest? That would be the BMW M8 Gran Coupe. With images out of the 8-Series Gran Coupe, and M8 coupe and convertible, it obviously makes things easier.



To get your best look yet at what's coming down the 'pike, scope out the full size renderings via the "Read More," link below.





Read Article